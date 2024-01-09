OmniFoods Launches Award-Winning Plant-Based Teriyaki Bao Buns Across Major US Retailers

OmniFoods has announced the nationwide availability of its award-winning Plant-Based Teriyaki Bao Buns in several major retailers across the United States (as listed below).

These steamed buns are filled with OMNI plant-based pork-style ground, Japanese Teriyaki sauce, king oyster mushroom, and cabbage, delivering 8g of plant-based protein per serving.

David Yeung, co-founder and CEO of OMNI, comments, “We are thrilled to bring the flavors of Asia directly to households across the nation. Our Plant-Based Teriyaki Bao Buns have been selected as one of the best new vegan products among over thousands of new products at Expo West 2023. The new bao buns provide a convenient and mouthwatering way for people to enjoy authentic Asian snacks while embracing the benefits of plant-based eating.”

OmniFoods is simultaneously introducing its popular OMNI Luncheon, Spring Rolls, and Potstickers alongside the bao buns in this nationwide expansion, set to further strengthen its retail presence in the US market. The company has also been actively expanding its footprint with a series of foodservice partnerships in the United States, including with Neat Burger and Veggie Grill.

Easy to make a difference

Sandra Hungate, US Director at Veganuary, commented on the launch, stating, “More and more people worldwide are choosing plant-based foods as a way to help animals, the planet, and their own health. OmniFoods’ new Plant-Based Teriyaki Bao Buns are a great example of how easy it is to make a difference without giving up the foods we love.”

The OMNI Teriyaki Bao Buns, Potstickers, Spring Rolls, and Luncheon are now available at select locations of Albertsons, Safeway, Pavilions, Vons, Acme Markets, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Jewel-Osco, Star Market, and Shaw’s nationwide.