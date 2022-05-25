The Successor: One Planet Pizza and Heura’s First Vegan Pizza Collab

One Planet Pizza and Heura today announce the launch of a new vegan pizza called The Successor, marking the two industry leaders’ first-ever collaboration.

While the Heura vegan chick*n is available at London’s NXT LVL PZA in the form of the Hangry Birds pizza, this product represents the first time the Heura Mediterranean Chunk has been used as a topping for a frozen vegan pizza. The Successor also comes topped with sweetcorn and a barbeque sauce.

The collaboration follows successful crowdfunding campaigns by both brands. One Planet Pizza utilised the funding to support a launch into ASDA last month — its first major supermarket listing — and Heura will use funding from its latest round for the creation of ‘Heura Lab 2.0’, as well as the development of low footprint technologies and the distribution its plant-based foods globally.

Joe Hill, co-founder of One Planet Pizza, comments: “The Successor is one of our most exciting partnerships. This banging new limited edition handcrafted thin and crispy pizza loaded with our family recipe tomato sauce is topped with Heura Mediterranean chunks – made using extra virgin olive oil, red onion, sweetcorn, melty vegan cheeze and a thick drizzle of smoky barbeque sauce.”

Marc Coloma, food activist, CEO and co-founder of Heura says: “At Heura, our aim is to enable people to continue to eat their most loved meals in new ways that are not only delicious but better for the people, planet and animals. Pizza is a household favourite, so we see partnering with a like-minded, mission-driven company like One Planet Pizza as a delicious way to renew culinary traditions.

The Successor, One Planet Pizza, RRP £3.99, (368g) is available exclusively via oneplanetpizza.com from May 27th. Each pack contains one 10″ pizza, which is two servings. The Pizza is fully HFSS complaint, in line with the rest of the brand’s plant-based range.