PerfectSeason Launches Award-Winning Clean-Label Alt Meats at Whole Foods UK

Danish company PerfectSeason has secured listings for what it claims are some of the world’s cleanest-label meat alternatives at Whole Foods Market in London.

Three varieties will be available — beetroot patties, mushroom patties, and dill cakes. Rather than replicating the taste and texture of meat, the organic products are said to taste of unprocessed vegetables and spices. The aim is to help consumers make vegetables and pulses the main element of their meals, rather than relegating them to a side dish.

Two of the products are award-winning, having been named Best Plant-Based Product of the Year by the Danish Vegetarian Association in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

“Transparency is not good enough”

PerfectSeason was founded in 2018 in Copenhagen, in response to the lack of clean-label meat alternatives on the market. The products are now available for both retail and food service, quickly expanding from Denmark to other European countries such as Italy. One of the brand’s major partners is Denmark’s largest hotel chain, Scandic Denmark, which began serving the meat alternatives at the beginning of last year.

PerfectSeason is not just content to provide healthier options to consumers — the brand also wants to encourage other companies to do the same, and has even gone so far as to offer an award to anyone who can produce healthier meat alternatives than PerfectSeason’s own.

“The reason why we want to award competitors for doing the right thing is due to the big effects of diet on health in Western society,” said co-founder Henrik Christensen. “Too many companies make food products that are bad for us. Transparency is simply not good enough. Therefore, we have put up a symbolic award of £1,000 to the first company listing a product with a cleaner label than ours.”