Philadelphia Plant-Based Rolls Out Across USA After Trial Saw Repeat Purchases X2 Category Average

Last December, Kraft Heinz‘s brand Philadelphia launched a plant-based version of its iconic cream cheese —- Philadelphia Plant-Based Original — for the first time at select retailers in the US Southeast. Today, Philadelphia Cream Cheese announces the nationwide rollout of its plant-based spread in Original and two new flavors: Strawberry and Chive & Onion.

The new expansion responds to the successful performance of the Philadelphia Plant-Based Original in the regional Southeast test market: with repeat purchases almost double the category average and 70% of purchasers saying the product exceeded their expectations. Furthermore, Philadelphia Plant-Based Original ranked as the fourth top-performing plant-based cream cheese in the Southeast and sixth in the nation despite being available in one region, says the brand.

“To be the first mainstream cream cheese brand launching a plant-based spread option with widespread accessibility across the U.S. is an important milestone for Philadelphia and our fans,” said Keenan White, Senior Brand Manager, Philadelphia at the Kraft Heinz Company.

Plant-based spread for the masses

The new dairy-free cheese combines a blend of coconut oil and fava bean protein. It is gluten-free without added flavors or dyes. All the Philadelphia Plant-Based flavors are now available for purchase at grocery stores across the country.

Kraft Heinz is poised to bring plant-based offerings to the masses since research shows that more than half of people want to add plant-based options to their diets. The new plant-based spread is one example of this effort. Other initiatives of the food giant in the category include an AI-powered alt cheese product and a mayonnaise launched by the new partnership with food tech company NotCo, The Kraft Heinz Not Company

“Whether on their morning bagel, a veggie pairing for lunch or a delicious dip creation for snack time, we are proud to provide consumers with a delicious product that fits their lifestyle,” he added.

