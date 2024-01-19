PhytoLove Launches Complete Plant-Based Omega Supplement in Australia Made From Regeneratively Grown Seed

Australian company PhytoLove has launched a new type of plant-based omega supplement that aims to address the limitations of other products in the category.

The most common type of omega-3 supplement is fish oil, which contributes to overfishing and can contain pollutants such as dioxins, PCBs, and heavy metals. Some consumers seeking a more ethical alternative have turned to plant-based products such as flax oil, which contains good levels of the short-chain fatty acid ALA but may not convert well to longer-chain fatty acids such as DHA and EPA.

PhytoLove’s product, Ahiflower, is made from a wild plant that was discovered in the UK. Its main ingredient is Buglossoides arvensis seed oil, which is said to provide a complete lipid profile containing or efficiently forming all the omegas found in flax, chia, hemp, evening primrose, fish, and algal oils combined.

Ahiflower is claimed to be the first commercially available supplement to more effectively provide or bio-synthesise to EPA, DHA, ALA, SDA, and GLA. It has an omega-3 to 6 ratio of 4:1, which is beneficial as most people consume too much omega-6 and not enough omega-3. Adequate omega-3 intake has been shown to protect against heart problems, Alzheimer’s, and more. Additionally, Ahiflower is described as having a clean taste and aroma, avoiding the “fishy burps” that can be caused by fish or algae-based supplements.

Regeneratively grown

Ahiflower is also said to have sustainability benefits, as it is grown regeneratively using practices that promote biodiversity. According to Nature’s Crop International, which grows the crop, an acre can produce as much omega-3 as 500,000 anchovies.

There is likely to be considerable demand for the product; research indicates that the market for vegan supplements is expected to be worth $13.49 billion by 2027, up from $8.87 billion in 2022.

“We’ve been focusing on EPA and DHA as the most important essential fatty acids, and while they’re critical, we’ve been overlooking a huge body of emerging science that shows there are significant benefits of other essential fatty acids such as ALA, GLA, ETA, and SDA,” says Camilla Brinkworth, who co-founded PhytoLove after a plant-based diet helped her achieve relief from her arthritis symptoms. “I’m excited to bring this incredible product to Australia to help people achieve health and happiness.”

Ahiflower capsules are now available in Australia from PhytoLove’s website, and will soon launch at retail stores across Australia and New Zealand.