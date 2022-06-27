Plant-Based to the Rescue: Dynameat & ANEW to Tackle Singapore’s Food Security Issue

With the Singapore government investing in alt protein to secure the state’s food security issues, two new plant-based brands are launching products tailored for the Asian market. Dynameat plant-based chicken will hit shelves by the end of 2022, while ANEW is debuting a vegan luncheon meat as the first of its ready-to-eat products.

As unprecedented disruption rocks the conventional chicken supply chain across Asia, Dynamic Foodco is bringing Dynameat plant-based chicken to the market. Developed by former Quorn R&D Head in Asia, Dr. Andy Kusumo, the Singapore-based food tech will be using the seed funding raised for its commercialization and scale-up.

“With Dynameat, we want to offer a plant-based meat alternative that is delicious, affordable, scalable and less susceptible to supply chain shocks like the recent Malaysian chicken export ban,” explained Dr. Kusumo. Unlike other plant-based food products that cater more toward Western markets, Dynameat claims its range will be tailored for Asian palates with a focus on keeping prices affordable.

ANEW plant-based luncheon meat

With a motto to deliver ‘Better Food Forward’, ANEW is hitting the market with its flagship product; a non-GMO plant-based luncheon meat range. Launched by Singaporean food manufacturer OTS Holdings, ANEW is aiming to deliver convenience to consumers while also mitigating concerns of food security. The brand claims to have the lowest-calorie, lowest-fat plant-based luncheon meat offering on the market.

Starting 1st July 2022, ANEW will be made available across Singapore at FairPrice Finest, FairPriceXtra, and at online retailer RedMart.