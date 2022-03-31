Plant-Based Meal Kit Brand The Flavourists Launches With Major UK Backing

The Flavourists, a new plant-based meal kit brand, has launched in the UK. Hitting the shelves of Waitrose, Booths and Ocado this April, the brand is backed by major British food manufacturer, Samworth Brothers.

Following data analysis of over 27.5 million conversations on plant-based meals in the UK, The Flavourists discovered meal kits and new flavours as two emerging trends, with consumers increasingly seeking quick and easy home cooking solutions. The brand claims its next generation of plant-based meal kit innovations will inspire consumers to discover the joy of creative cooking.

The Flavourists will be launching two ranges: Sizzle Kits including Creamy Makhani Style Curry and Yellow Thai Style Curry and Sizzle & Stir including Sticky Teriyaki and Herby Green Pesto, retailing from £3.45 at Waitrose in-store and online from 6th of April, Booths from 19th of May and Ocado from the 30th of May.

Samworth Brothers

Founded by Kyrsten Halley, Mia Hartwell, Zoe Stroud, with Chef Joe Lee, The Flavourists has received financial backing from Leicestershire-based Samworth Brothers. The century-old UK food manufacturer traditionally makes meat products, most notably for Tesco, but has recently shifted into plant-based alternatives, opening a dedicated plant-based production facility.

“Our plan was always to create a plant-based brand, but when we started to dive into the figures and consumer conversations within this sector, it was so clear that it wasn’t just vegans asking for great tasting plant-based dishes, it was everyone,” stated Kyrsten Halley.

The brand’s website www.flavourists .co.uk goes live on the 6th April

