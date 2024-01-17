Plant Up Unveils New Plant-Based Appetizers, Now Available at 650+ Canadian Retailers

Plant Up, a Canadian producer of plant-based frozen meals, has expanded its product range with the launch of two new appetizers: Butter Chik’n Bites and Shawarma Bites. These latest additions are a continuation of Plant Up’s globally inspired plant-based product lineup, aiming to cater to the growing diversity of consumers in Canada.

Aamir Malkani, the founder and CEO of Plant Up, comments on the growing diversity in Canadian food preferences: “With over 500,000 people moving to Canada each year, mainstream retailers seem to have taken notice of this. As the lines between the international aisle and mainstream aisles blur, ethnic foods have gone from a ‘Nice’ to have to ‘Need’ to have.

“Plant Up is positioned in a sweet spot as it embraces this diversity and offers customers flavours and taste profiles that represent this growing diversity of Canada.”

The Butter Chik’n Bites are a fusion of traditional Indian flavours and plant-based ingredients. They consist of soy protein-based chik’n, tomato puree, vegan cream, and a blend of Indian spices, wrapped in a garlic naan dough. The Shawarma Bites feature plant-based chik’n combined with hummus, tahini, and a variety of Middle Eastern spices and seasonings.

Retail expansion

Plant Up first made its debut in the Canadian market last year with the launch of its frozen Asian Dumplings and Thai Basil Chik’n at select specialty grocers and large grocers including Sobeys, Foodland, and Safeway. The company’s products are now available in over 650 stores in Canada, including additional major retailers such as Metro, Longos, and Whole Foods, as well as independent stores like Health Planet.



Looking ahead, the company is working on developing future product lineups, potentially extending beyond the frozen food aisle. Additionally, with the support of Propel Natural Brands and UNFI Canada, the company’s broker and distributor, Plant Up aims to expand its reach to over 1,000 retailers by mid-2024.

