PlantBaby Launches Kiki Butter: A Nutrient-Dense, Organic Butter for Spreading and Blending

Nutrition company PlantBaby, maker of Kiki Milk, announces the latest addition to its innovative organic products – Kiki Butter. Made with whole food ingredients, Kiki Butter is a multi-use, spreadable butter that can be enjoyed in sandwiches, snacks or blended with water to create Kiki Milk.

Described as a nutrient-dense butter, Kiki Butter is made with all-organic, allergen-friendly superfoods such as oats, hemp seeds, pumpkin seeds and coconut. In addition to being free from nuts, gluten, gums, refined sugars, and artificial flavors, the butter is also PlantBaby’s first Kosher-certified product.

Kiki Butter is launching in an Original flavor with plans to release Unsweetened and Mermaid varieties in upcoming months. The butter can be used as a spread and also blends with water to create fresh Kiki Milk at home, which the company says cuts the cost of its original Kiki Milk product in half.

Nut butter replacement

“The intention behind this product was to make Kiki Milk more affordable without compromising the quality of ingredients,” said Alex and Lauren Abelin, co-founders of PlantBaby. “After seeing if at-home kits might work, we realized we could blend all of the organic ingredients of Kiki Milk into an oat-and-seed butter and make milk with it.

“But what surprised us the most was that we were also making an incredibly tasty and nutrient-dense peanut or almond butter replacement!”

Clean-label for kids

Founded in 2020, PlantBaby is on a mission to support children’s nutrition by providing a range of products made from high-quality, organic ingredients. The company launched Kiki Milk as the “world’s first” organic plant milk made for kids in 2021, and the product has since expanded to Thrive Market, Amazon and specialty grocer Erewhon.

In February, PlantBaby added Mac Nut Milk – a clean-label milk said to contain more macadamia nuts than leading competitors – to its portfolio. As of last year, the company has raised $4M in seed funding.

Kiki Butter is available online in 8 oz jars.

“In our household, it’s been known to disappear before making it into the blender,” shares Lauren. “We spoon it straight from the jar, serve it with fruit, and even spread it on toast. We’ve also been playing around with reinventing the PB&J …a Kiki&J, if you will, for a more nutrient-diverse, no-nut butter. The possibilities with this new product are endless, and we can’t wait to see how people will use it!”