Planted Launches the “Cleanest Lyoner Cold Cut on the Market” at Coop Switzerland

Swiss foodtech startup Planted announces the launch of its first plant-based cold cut in Swiss retail through a distribution deal with Coop. The cold cut is an alternative to the Lyoner Wurst style of meat, often referred to as German bologna, and marks Planted’s entrance into the charcuterie category.

According to Planted, the cold cut is produced with all-natural ingredients and as such is “the cleanest Lyoner cold cut on the market”. Additionally, compared to its animal counterpart, the plant-based Lyoner creates 34% less CO2 and uses 51% less water, making it an environmentally friendlier option to standard cuts of meat that are sliced from the flesh of an animal.



The vegan Lyoner meat is created with pea protein, rapeseed oil, water, spices, yeast, salt, and vitamin B12. An additional fermentation step in the production process developed specifically by Planted provides its taste profile; according to Planted, the vegan Lyoner tastes like the animal original and offers the same eating experience.

“Our goal is to support people in enabling them to easily have a meat-free diet, without compromise and with purely natural ingredients – and this doesn’t stop with tackling Switzerland’s most popular cold cut, the Lyoner,” says Pascal Bieri, co-founder of Planted.

Other producers of vegan deli meats

The planted.slices Lyoner is now available throughout Switzerland exclusively at Coop, for a price of CHF 3.95 (80g).