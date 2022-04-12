Planted Launches Plant-based Chicken Curry in Collab with Hiltl

Planted, the Swiss plant-based meat leader, has announced a new collaboration with vegetarian chain Hiltl. Available now in the Planted webshop, the Planted.chicken with curry marinade was developed exclusively for Planted by Hiltl – the operator of the oldest vegetarian restaurant in the world in Zurich.

Planted and Hiltl already have a long-standing partnership, with the Planted Bistro at the company’s headquarters in Kemptthal also run by Hiltl. “We can’t imagine Planted off our menu – and neither can our guests. We had a lot of fun developing a curry marinade,” explains Adrian Reimann, Head of Product and Recipe Development at Hiltl. Hiltl itself will include the Planted.chicken curry in the buffet in its own establishments from April 2022.

The Planted product range currently includes Planted.chicken, Planted.pulled, Planted.kebab, and Planted.schnitzel lines, with each made from different protein sources such as peas, oats, or sunflower. The brand recently conducted an in-depth carbon footprint analysis and found that its Planted.chicken generates 74% less CO2e and uses 46% less fresh water in production than the animal equivalent.

After recently launching in the UK as Eatpanted, the Switzerland-based startup raised over 36 million Swiss francs (nearly $39M) in 2021 from investors including international footballer Yann Sommer, and recently announced the ‘Veganually’ campaign as part of its UK launch.