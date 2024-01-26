Plantside Launches “Out of This World” Vegan Yorkshire Puddings

Somerset-based Plantside has become one of the first brands to commercially launch a vegan version of classic British roast dinner favourite, the Yorkshire pudding.

Usually served alongside a roast dinner, Yorkshire puddings are traditionally made from a baked batter consisting of eggs, milk, and flour. The challenge of replacing eggs in the recipe has prevented most companies from launching a plant-based alternative.

But after her vegan café was forced to shut during lockdown — just two weeks after it first opened — founder Anna Gorman decided to spend her time developing Yorkshire puddings to serve alongside the café’s Sunday lunches. After seven weeks of experimentation, she succeeded in creating a recipe she was pleased with, using a soy base along with pea protein.

When the café reopened, the Yorkshire puddings proved so popular that customers wanted to buy extra ones to take home. Word got around, and Gorman was soon seeing demand from all over the UK.

200% growth expected

In 2021, the Yorkshire puddings launched at online vegan retailer Mighty Plants. The following year, they became available via Essential Trading, allowing small independent retailers to stock them. The puddings will go live with CLF Distribution, which delivers to retailers UK-wide, this February.

Plantside has also developed a vegan toad in the hole (sausages in Yorkshire pudding batter) using sausages made by THIS. The product is not yet available, but is set to launch soon.

Over the coming year, Plantside hopes to launch at national retailers and food service chains, and is expecting to see a sales increase of at least 200%. The company has also just unveiled new branding and packaging.

“Like all amazing things, it’s been worth the sometimes infuriating setbacks and delays,” said Gorman on LinkedIn. “Our accidental brand has finally graduated from the nursery slopes!”