PLNT Burger Partners with Bona Furtuna to Feature Exclusive “Chik’n Parm” Sandwich

PLNT Burger, the plant-based fast-casual eatery by Chef Spike Mendelsohn, has joined forces with premium Italian food producer Bona Furtuna to introduce a limited-edition “Chik’n Parm” Sandwich.

The sandwich features Bona Furtuna’s Original Passata Tomato Sauce, which is produced on the company’s Sicilian farm, and it will be served alongside PLNT Burger’s Crispy Herb Fries seasoned with Bona Furtuna’s Cacio E Pepe Blend.

Brian Ralph, COO and president of Bona Furtuna, commented, “We are pleased to collaborate with PLNT Burger, sharing our commitment to sustainability and quality. This partnership allows us to introduce some of Bona Furtuna’s products to a wider audience, promoting sustainable choices.”

PLNT Burger’s executive chef, Michael Colletti, is the mind behind the creation. The “Chik’n Parm” Sandwich comprises a crispy Meati Chik’n patty and Vertage Cheese cashew mozzarella, topped with Bona Furtuna Original Passata. This tomato sauce is crafted from a blend of organic Corleonese tomatoes grown in an arid climate with nutrient-rich soil, resulting in a concentrated flavor profile.

Colletti expressed his excitement about the new collaboration with Bona Furtuna, stating, “We are excited to work with Bona Furtuna on this special sandwich. We have long admired their quality products and continually seek ways to enhance our menu through similar partnerships.”

PLNT Burger’s ongoing partnerships

The new offering from PLNT Burger follows several other partnerships this year, including collaborations with Mind Blown Seafood to introduce the “New Bay” Crab Cake Sandwich and the Meati Cutlet Chik’n Sandwich, expanding their plant-based menu offerings. Additionally, PLNT Burger recently introduced a “Cool Kids Meal,” designed to empower children to believe in their ability to make a difference.

The “Chik’n Parm” Sandwich will be available nationwide at all PLNT Burger outlets from October 4th, 2023, until January 2024.