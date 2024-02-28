PLNT to Showcase New Plant-Based Lamb Strips and Chicken Sausages at Alimentaria

PLNT, a plant-based meat brand owned by Dutch protein producer Jan Zandbergen, has developed two new products — plant-based lamb strips and chicken-style sausages.

The lamb strips are made from pea, wheat, and soy protein, and are said to be ideal in an Indian curry or as a topping on naan bread. They can be prepared in three to four minutes, and feature an open structure to capture seasonings and sauces.

The sausages are made with rice and soy protein, replicating the texture and flavour of traditional chicken sausages. They are said to be especially suitable for the food service industry.

Both products will be presented at Alimentaria, a food industry trade show taking place in Barcelona from March 18-24.

Targeting meat-eaters

Jan Zandbergen began as a conventional meat producer then expanded into plant-based proteins with the PLNT brand in 2020. Last year, PLNT launched vegan crab cakes made from wheat protein and seaweed, following its launch of another seafood alternative — plant-based salmon — in late 2022.

Other products offered by PLNT include meatballs, mince, kebab strips, fish sticks, bacon pieces, and more. The meat alternatives are available at retailers, wholesalers, and restaurants across several European countries, including Germany, Lithuania, Spain, the UK, and Ireland.

In 2020, Beyond Meat began manufacturing its products at a Dutch facility owned by Zandbergen, marking the company’s first production capacity outside the US. This allowed Beyond to distribute its products more efficiently throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The two companies had previously partnered when Zandbergen began distributing Beyond’s products across Europe in 2018.

“Meat eaters are our target group,” said Jos Havekotte, Innovation Manager at Jan Zandbergen, in 2020. “Very experienced butchers are involved in the development of our plant-based products. They know exactly what a meat eater expects and likes. If butchers are convinced, we know we have a good alternative.”