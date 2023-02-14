Portuguese Supermarket Continente Expands Vegan Range With Dairy-Free Yogurts

Portuguese supermarket chain Continente has expanded its Powered by Plants brand with a selection of vegan yogurts.

Called Vegegurtes, the range contains both almond and coconut-based options. The almond yogurts are available in the varieties Natural, Red Fruits, and Peach Passionfruit, while the coconut yogurts come in the flavours Natural, Strawberry, and Mango Passion Fruit.

The range is made in Portugal and available at Continente stores across the country. The yogurts are all fortified with calcium, vitamin B12, and vitamin D, and have been certified vegan by the internationally recognised V-Label.

Continente also offers several varieties of plant-based yogurt made by brands such as Alpro and Sojasun. Additionally, the chain’s Powered by Plants range features a selection of meat alternatives, including burgers, nuggets, and meatballs.

European supermarkets go plant-based

As demand for healthier and more sustainable options grows, Continente is not the only European supermarket working to offer more vegan foods. Spanish chain Eroski has just launched its own plant-based range, featuring falafel, tofu, seitan, plant milks, and more. Another Spanish supermarket, Mercadona, has an extensive vegan range with options such as pizza, cream cheese, and chicken bites.

ALDI offers a huge variety of own-brand plant-based products across the continent, from pesto and sandwich slices in Italy to fish cakes and cheeses in the UK. While its competitor Lidl announced just last week a new strategy moving forward, in which the retailer will focus more on plant proteins and reduce its offering of animal based products.

“We want to make life easier for all of our vegetarian customers, but also for all those looking for a flexible diet, between animal protein and vegetable protein, with all the convenience and flavour, ensuring the necessary proteins for a balanced diet,” said Ana Alves, commercial director of private brands at Sonae MC (which operates Continente), in 2021.