Premier Foods Expands Plantastic Range With Three New Pasta Sauces

One of the UK’s leading food manufacturers, Premier Foods, has launched three new vegan pasta sauces under its Plantastic brand.

In addition to Plantastic, Premier Foods owns numerous hugely popular British brands, including Ambrosia, Lyons, Mr. Kipling, Bisto, Oxo, and Bird’s Custard.

The new sauces come in the flavours Tomato & Chargrilled Pepper, Spicy Cajun Tomato, and Caramelised Onion & Sweet Potato. Half a jar provides one of consumers’ five recommended daily portions of fruits and vegetables, and the sauces are free of artificial colours and preservatives, according to the brand.

“We have created this range of unique sauces, which deliver creaminess without the use of dairy, to ensure that plant-based consumers don’t have to compromise on taste,” said Hong Sim, brand director for plant-based food at Premier Foods. “This new range aims to attract new customers into the cooking sauces category whilst offering a solution to those looking for plant-based products that will deliver on taste.”

“Taste, convenience, and quality”

The Plantastic brand was launched by Premier in 2019, as the company attempted to recover from heavy losses by tapping into the fast-growing plant-based market. The first products to launch were desserts, cakes, and soups.

In November 2022, Plantastic entered the quick meal solutions category with the launch of plant-based protein pots in the varieties Satay Noodles, Bolognese Pasta, and Cajun Rice. The brand also launched Millionaire Flapjacks (oaty bars topped with caramel and chocolate) last month.

“At Plantastic, our brand mission is to popularise plant-based diets by making every experience taste and feel fantastic for everyone,” said Hong Sim.