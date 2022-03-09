Primula to Launch Perfectly Plant ‘First Ever’ Vegan Tube Cheese This Month

Primula, the world’s first long-life spreadable cheese brand, has revealed its first entry into the UK plant-based market with its Perfectly Plant range set to launch 14th March. Primula claims Perfectly Plant is the first plant-based cheese available in a tube format and comes fully certified by the Vegan Society.

Primula identified a plant-based range as its new target after its research found 500,000 Brits had given up meat since 2020 with younger generations significantly more likely to follow a meat-free diet. Primula put its plant-based products into development for two years, working closely with vegan consumers to develop the flavor.

Having also identified the growing number of flexitarians as a key trend to watch in 2022, Primula is hoping to tap into the exploding alt dairy scene. The brand claims that, when tested, 8 out of 10 people preferred Primula Perfectly Plant to other non-dairy cheese products on the marketplace. The company has also unveiled a new sustainable packaging, meaning that its packaging is now fully recyclable.

“Our loyal brand following since 1924 gives us the perfect heritage to launch into the dairy alternative market” Lisa Thornton, Head of Marketing at Primula, told Retail Times. “This will be the first vegan processed cheese alternative in the UK, developed in a fully recyclable tube – we can’t wait for our customers to try it.”

Primula Perfectly Plant will be available at Morrisons from 14 March, rsp: £1.60.