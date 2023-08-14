Quorn Expands Frozen Range & Adds Codes for Visually Impaired Consumers to Packaging

Mycoprotein-based meat alternatives brand Quorn has added a new product — Mini Vegan Sausage Rolls — to its frozen range in the UK.

“The new Mini Sausage Rolls are our first snacking launch in the frozen category and a great opportunity for retailers to provide more vegan options around social occasions and seasonal events. We expect the product to perform particularly well around the peak seasons of summer picnics and Christmas party season,” said Gill Riley, Marketing Director at Quorn Foods UK.

The sausage rolls are the first of 42 Quorn products to carry NaviLens QR codes, which allow blind and visually impaired consumers to listen to the product’s ingredients, preparation instructions, and recycling information on their mobile devices.

The codes can be read by smartphones from 12 times further away than ordinary QR codes, with no focus required. This means that shoppers do not need to know the exact location of the code, and can find their favourite products more easily.

“A huge step”

The sausage rolls are one of several new products launched by Quorn in the past year — others include vegan chicken strips for food service and katsu fillets. The NaviLens codes will be rolled out on Quorn’s existing products over the next 12 months.

“We’re really proud to be the first meat-free brand to add NaviLens technology to our packaging. As category leaders, we want to make our products as widely accessible as possible. NaviLens technology is a huge step in the journey towards making things like the weekly food shop a more inclusive and smoother experience for the visually impaired,” said Riley.

Marc Powell, Head of Accessibility Innovation at the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), added, “We’re delighted that Quorn is introducing NaviLens technology onto their product packaging. This is a positive step in making products accessible for blind and partially sighted people and ensuring they have the same access and choice as our sighted peers. Quorn is the first vegetarian food brand to introduce the technology, and we’re pleased that this will bring further choice and independence to people living with sight loss.”