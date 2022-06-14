    • Quorn Launches Vegan Beer Collaboration with BrewDog

    June 14, 2022
    Quorn x BrewDog beer can
    © Quorn x BrewDog

    Vegan protein leader Quorn has released a new collaboration with UK beer producer BrewDog. Claiming to take the meat-free experience to the next level, the new beer has been made to pair with Quorn’s alt meat products and promote sustainable food and drink production, with BrewDog being the UK’s first carbon-negative brewery.

    The new Quorn and BrewDog beer is a tribute to the UK’s leading meat-free brand and comprises a 5.1% ABV. The brands claim the golden Mexican Vienna Lager has a medium-body mouth feel, low bitterness with toasty breadcrumb notes and citrus aromas. The limited edition 330ml Quorn beer is available in the June edition of BrewDog and Friends, which can be purchased via the BrewDog website now. 

    Quorn x BrewDog beer can
    © Quorn x BrewDog

    This is not the first time BrewDog has partnered with a vegan brand, with the Scottish brewer recently teaming up with online vegan supermarket and subscription box service The Vegan Kind to launch a pale ale. Meanwhile, Quorn recently revealed to vegconomist its plans to supply its mycoprotein-based chicken to KFC across Europe, following successful trials in Germany and the Netherlands.

    Lucy Grogut, Head of Brand Marketing for Quorn, stated: “With summer upon us, it made sense to elevate people’s “fake-away” experience at home and take it to the next level by creating the perfect beer to be paired with our Quorn Crunchy Fillet burger. We can’t wait to see what shoppers think of our collaboration with BrewDog.” 

