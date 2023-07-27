Ripple Foods Launches Unsweetened Version of ‘Ripple Kids’ in Response to Demand

The new unsweetened version of Ripple Kids Original Milk contains 8 grams of plant-based protein, 50 mg of DHA-Omega-3 and choline, and no added sugar. It was developed in response to consumer demand for an unsweetened version of Ripple Kids, one of the company’s most requested products by parents.

Ripple produces a range of nutritious milks, protein shakes, coffee creamer, and frozen desserts using protein-rich yellow peas. The company raised $60 million in a Series E funding round, in 2021, surpassing its original capital goals and reporting a +20% growth rate compared to the overall alt milk industry’s +6% growth. Last year Ripple introduced Oatmilk + Protein, which combines the taste of oat milk with the protein benefits of yellow peas. Explosive growth

Since its launch in 2021, Ripple Kids Original Milk has experienced explosive growth and has been one of the fastest-growing products across all retail channels in the chilled plant-based milk category over the past year, according to the brand.

Other launches in plant-based milks for children include Kiki Milk by Plantbaby and Kiddiwinks, both on the North American market, and of course the publicly traded Else Nutrition which offers several infant nutrition products.

“The feedback we have received from parents about Ripple Kids has been overwhelmingly positive. Parents are looking for an alternative to dairy that offers children great taste and optimal nutrition,” said Laura Flanagan, CEO of Ripple Foods. “Parents also expressed a desire for an alternative with no added sugar, so we felt it was important to bring this to market and give consumers the choices they are looking for.”



More information at https://www.ripplefoods.com/kids/

