Spain’s Flax & Kale Launches Three Vegan Ready Meals into Bonpreu i Esclat

Barcelona’s Flax & Kale, has entered the healthy bowls segment with supermarket chain Bonpreu i Esclat. Three new dishes join the five existing ready meals that are also sold at Bonpreu i Esclat and under the Terra i Tast by Flax & Kale brand, along with a range of plant-based kombuchas, meats and cheeses.

In June of last year the Catalan producer, owned by Teresa Carles Healthy Foods, launched what it claims to be the “largest range of plant-based meats and cheeses made in Spain” with 14 meat and 31 cheese products, stating: “Our ambition is to lead the plant-based market in Spain in the coming year”.

The bowls are launched in three varieties: vegan meatballs with Neapolitan sauce, buckwheat, aubergines and Catalan-style spinach; vegan mini burgers with sautéed vegetables, moniato purée and sautéed rice with almonds; and vegan piri-piri-style steak with potatoes, mushrooms and broccoli. The products are to be sold exclusively under the Terra i Tast by Flax & Kale brand in 180 Bonpreu and Esclat stores as of this month.

Produced in Flax & Kale’s 6,500 square metre workshop in Catalonia, the bowls are reportedly based on the Harvard Healthy Plate, with a balance between the large groups of macronutrients – proteins, fats and carbohydrates.

“At Flax & Kale, we strive to improve consumers’ eating habits through flavoured, healthy, sustainable and comfortable options in every way. To prepare our bowls for Bonpreu i Esclat, we have based them on a simple guide backed by scientists, achieving healthy, nutritious and balanced dishes that, with the ingenuity of our chefs, help our customers to lay the foundations of healthy eating while they enjoy themselves, without becoming monotonous”, commented Mireia Cervera, Flax & Kale’s nutritionist, to revista Aaral.

“Thanks to our vocation for customer service, at Bonpreu i Esclat we continue to expand our wide range of products and services to adapt to the needs of consumers. With the arrival of Flax & Kale healthy bowls in our shops, we want to continue strengthening our range of healthy ready meals, a priority category for us and for our customers, which has experienced 20% growth in recent years. All of this, offering the best price and product quality, and working with local and sustainable suppliers such as Flax & Kale”, states Esteve Arimany, head of fresh food service at the Bon Preu Group.