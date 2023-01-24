Shukran Foods Launches Vegan Eggs to “Revolutionize the Market” in Spain

Shukran Foods, a food company based in Spain specialising in hummus and spreads, announces the launch of a 100% vegan alternative to eggs for the food service & hospitality sector (canal HORECA).

According to the company, the egg replacement offers a complete solution to the challenges that the plant-based egg market tackles: a wide range of uses, great taste, good nutritional profile, and less environmental impact.

Vegan eggs with functional properties

The company says its R&D department has developed a product featuring the functional properties of poultry eggs, such as foaming, binding and gelling.

Shukran’s egg substitute stands out for its nutritional value, states the food company. Each 100g contains 17.1g of protein, 2.3g of fat, 0.4g of saturated fatty acids, and 11.5g of fiber. Additionally, it’s cholesterol-free and low in saturated fats and sugar. “The product’s main ingredient is chickpeas, which are a superfood with high protein content and amino acids,” says Marcos Carvajal, head of R&D at Shukran Foods.

The product can be used for sweet and savoury preparations encompassing baking and cooking as well as for use as an ingredient in food manufacturing.

Highest growth in category



Shukran Foods says it aims to innovate in manufacturing processes to offer high-quality products where ingredients are the protagonists. The company started commercialising hummus products for retail in 2019. Since then, it has expanded its hummus line with the addition of innovative products to its portfolio. Nielsen data places the brand with the highest growth rate in the hummus and mutabal category in hypermarkets by June 2021.

Commenting on the launch of the vegan egg, CEO Patricia Gallego said: “This is a versatile product that will revolutionize the market. Figures show that veganism is no longer a fad but a movement, a lifestyle. Its health benefits and its positive environmental impact are also an incentive for an industry that today moves 14 billion dollars, that by 2050 will reach 1.4 trillion, according to Research and Markets. We are convinced that our alternative to chicken eggs will be a great success in the market.”

Shukran Foods’ products retail at leading Spanish supermarket chains, such as Carrefour, Alcampo, Froiz, Alimerka, Makro, El Corte Inglés, Hiper Manacor, and Sabeco.