Squeaky Bean Launches Frozen Ingredients Range Featuring Chicken & Steak-Style Products

UK alt meat brand Squeaky Bean has launched its first frozen ingredients range, featuring two products — Seasoned Chicken Style Pieces and Steak Style Strips.

Seasoned with salt and pepper, the plant-based chicken pieces can be used as a base for dishes such as curries and pasta. The steak-style strips aim to fill a gap in the market for premium frozen steak alternatives, and can be used in meals such as stir-fries and tacos.

Both meat alternatives can be cooked from frozen in just three minutes, catering to the growing demand for convenient options that reduce food waste. Made from wheat and pea protein, they are protein-rich and low in saturated fat.

According to Squeaky Bean, the frozen products are “just the start of a very exciting year”, with significantly more innovation planned for 2024.

“Number one brand”

The launch comes after Squeaky Bean introduced its first frozen range in March 2023, featuring three chicken-style products — Breaded Nuggets, Breaded Dippers, and Hot & Spicy Poppers. The brand entered several new categories last year, launching its first seafood alternatives and pastries.

Additionally, Squeaky Bean launched two protein pots in September, and collaborated with Chicago Town to introduce deep-dish BBQ Chick’n pizzas in May.

“As the number one brand in ready-to-eat meat-free pieces, we’re well versed in creating plant-based options that deliver a hit of flavour and unbeatable texture,” said Becky Youseman, Marketing Controller at Squeaky Bean. “We’re always looking at how we can help consumers to make easy plant-based swaps into their diet without changing their habits, which is where our new range of frozen ingredients comes in. We regularly hear from our Squeaky fans about how they want to cook with our products, and our latest range offers an easy and convenient way to create plant-based dishes with no compromise on taste and texture.”

Both new products will be available at Waitrose from January 8.