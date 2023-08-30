Squeaky Bean Enters Plant-Based Seafood Category with Tuna Flakes and Smoked Salmon Slices

British plant-based meat brand Squeaky Bean announces the launch of its first-ever fish alternatives: Squeaky Bean Tuna Style Flakes and Squeaky Bean Beechwood Smoked Salmon Style Slices; marking what the brand claims to be the first vegan smoked salmon-style slices to be available in major retailers.

The new smoked salmon slices will launch first at Waitrose on the 20th of September. And from the 27th of September, both products will be available at Sainsbury’s stores across the UK.

Squeaky Bean, which keeps expanding its portfolio with vegan versions of the traditional snack sausage rolls or crumbed ham slices, says that its NPDs respond to the growing demand for plant-based fish.

Becky Youseman, marketing controller at The Compleat Food Group, said: “Eating fish is a popular diet choice because of its health benefits, but as consumers become more concerned over the health of our oceans, we’ve noticed a rise in demand for good quality fish alternatives. Combine this with the number of vegans and vegetarians saying they miss eating fish, we spotted a natural gap in the plant-based category.”

Realistic alternatives

Squeaky Bean’s new seafood products are made from 100% plant-based ingredients and are low in saturated fat to offer a healthy alternative for flexitarians, vegans, and vegetarians. They are ready-to-eat products and are said to be ideal in a wide range of dishes, including smoked salmon on toast, tuna salads, pasta, and sandwiches.

The new Beechwood Smoked Salmon Style Slices are smoked naturally using beechwood chips to capture the smoky essence and authentic aroma of its counterpart. The product has the marbled appearance of traditional salmon, achieved using a unique recipe. The Tuna Style Flakes product replicates the taste and texture of canned tuna and offers a similar nutritional profile, providing proteins and Omega-3.

“This is why we’ve created Squeaky Bean’s first ever fish products with our Beechwood Smoked Salmon Style Slices and Tuna Style Flakes, which genuinely taste and look like the real thing. With there being very little innovation in plant-based fish to date, we’re proud to lead the way by launching a great tasting vegan tuna alternative and what will be the first vegan smoked salmon style slices to be available in major retailers,” continues Youseman.