Starbucks Signs Partnership Deal with Indian Plant-Based Brand Imagine Meats 

Coffee chain Tata Starbucks has announced a new partnership with plant-based producer Imagine Meats to improve its vegan food options in India. Imagine Meats is the brainchild of two of Bollywood’s biggest stars, with the Starbucks deal set to cater for the growth of the Indian vegan population.

Founded by Bollywood celebrities Ritesh and Genelia Deshmukh, Imagine Meats is also backed by global food producer ADM, and under the partnership, Starbucks will introduce Imagine Meats’ vegan sausage croissant rolls, vegan hummus kebab wraps, and other vegan products to menus across India.

With Starbucks expanding its vegan menu globally as part of its plans to reduce its carbon footprint by 50%, the global coffee chain has partnered with alt meat leader Beyond Meat in key markets such as China, the US, and Canada. The Starbucks and Imagine Meats partnership will be available at stores in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Gurugram, Jaipur, Goa, Kolkata, Noida, and Pune.

Indian vegan brands

Indian brands are enjoying continued success in the emerging alt protein market in India. Evo Foods recently exhibited its plant-based egg alternatives outside its home country for the first time ever in San Francisco, while Indian manufacturer Symega Food Ingredients has invested $10.29 million in a new dedicated plant-based facility. Indian alt dairy brand Alt Co. has also closed a $1 million funding round led by major investors.

“It is about giving consumers the choice and about catering to the segment which is growing,” Sushant Dash, chief executive officer, Tata Starbucks told Mint.