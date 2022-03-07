Sunfed Launches Bull Free Beef Raw Prime Diced Across New Zealand 

Sunfed – one of New Zealand’s leading plant-based brands – has launched its latest raw alt meat cut. The latest offering, Bull Free Beef Raw Prime Diced, will launch this week through Countdown, New Zealand’s largest supermarket chain.

Sunfed, founded by Shama Sukul Lee in 2015, offers a range of “meat-free meat” cuts, opting for raw plant-based ingredients rather than the processed products which dominate the market. As the foodtech brand has emerged as a major player in the antipodean vegan meat industry, vegconomist takes a look at its biggest moves so far.

Chicken Free Chicken

After raising $10 million in Series A capital, Sunfed expanded its popular Chicken Free Chicken across Australia. Taking over three years of product development – and a lot of “Kiwi ingenuity” – Sunfed’s Chicken Free Chicken took the early alt chicken market by storm and is available in the biggest retailers in the region.

Boar Free Bacon

Next to hit the shelves was Sunfed’s Boar Free Bacon, which caused a stir when it was launched at Meatfest – the biggest “carnivore” event in New Zealand. The Sunfed products sold out at the event, with the plant-based brand revealing that its was the most popular stand amongst the curious crowd.

Bull Free Beef

Now available at Countdown stores, the latest Bull Free Beef Raw Prime Diced release follows the successful launch of the Bull Free Beef Raw Prime across New Zealand. The raw product is clean-label, gluten-free, soy-free, GMO-free, and made at the company’s facilities in Auckland.

“Just like we’re evolving from fossil fuels to solar, we need to evolve from animals to plants. That’s what Sunfed is building – the next evolution of protein that is cleaner and better to ensure a brighter future for all. Food is the largest market in the world with the biggest footprint on the planet, transformation here will be significant,” stated Shama Sukul Lee, CEO & Founder.