SunOpta and Seven Sundays Launch “First Ever” Cereals With Oats Upcycled From Oat Milk Production

Plant-based foods and beverage company SunOpta, headquartered in Minnesota USA, announces what it describes as a first-of-its-kind partnership with breakfast company Seven Sundays.

The news comes as SunOpta shareholders have been notified that CEO & Director Joseph Ennen has purchased US$101k worth of company stock, according to Simply Wall St.

Through the partnership, the companies have launched the “first-ever” Oat Protein Cereal made with SunOpta’s upcycled oat protein powder OatGold™, a byproduct of oat milk production. The product debuts in four flavors – Simply Honey, Super Fruity, Maple Cinnamon, and Chocolate Sea Salt, and contains five grams of upcycled plant-based protein per serving.

“At SunOpta, sustainability is part of our DNA and we are always looking for sustainable solutions in our operations,” said Lauren McNamara, Vice President and Assistant General Manager of SunOpta. “Partnering with a like-minded local company to create nutrient-dense cereal made with our upcycled oat protein aligns well with our core values and desire to help provide healthy products for consumers. Through this partnership, we will reduce food waste and create a sustainable solution for our OatGold oat protein powder.”

“We are very excited to partner with SunOpta for ingredient sourcing of our new oat protein cereal line,” said Hannah Barnstable, Founder of Seven Sundays. “The leftover product from producing oat milk has three times the protein, twice the fiber and significantly more nutrients compared to already nutritious whole rolled oats. SunOpta’s OatGold ingredient fills a production need for us and provides a tasty and nutritious solution to food waste.”

The cereals are now available nationwide at major retailers including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, and Amazon, and can be ordered directly from the Seven Sundays website.