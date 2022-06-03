Tereos Becomes Latest Global Food Giant to Enter Plant-Based Market with Ensemble Launch

French food processing giant Tereos has launched a new plant-based protein brand called Ensemble. The new vegan-certified protein product range will include food service for institutional and commercial catering, as well as for retail distribution and the food processing industry.

Tereos, a cooperative conglomerate primarily active in processed agricultural raw materials, has a revenue of over € 4.5 billion and becomes the latest in a long line of global food giants to enter the plant-based space. Ensemble claims to offer clean, simple, sustainable, and versatile plant-based meals containing just five main ingredients: wheat, chickpeas, sunflower oil, fiber, and vegetable stock.

Ensemble products are available in original version or are chicken flavored, with the brand sourcing all its ingredients in Europe and the range being produced in France. Importantly, Ensemble claims its products are affordable, with the prices to be comparable with conventional chicken.

Conglomerates go plant-based

Like many global food giants, Tereos is not a company free from controversy, and a move towards sustainable and cruelty-free could signal a new direction for the conglomerate. The same could be said about other multinationals such as Nestlé, which has developed multiple concerns in alt protein, and ADM, which recently invested $300 million to expand its own alt protein production facilities.

“As a great tasting part of a balanced diet, Ensemble provides a meat-free meal solution with all the desired nutritional benefits. Our expertise in processing the raw materials grown by farmers helps us to promote short distribution channels and reduce our carbon footprint to offer a range of products that are “good for the planet”, explains Ensemble Marketing Director Guillaume Planque.