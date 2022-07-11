UK: THIS Becomes “First-Ever” Plant-Based Partner for 230-year-old WH Smith 

UK plant-based producer THIS is launching a range of three sandwiches and snacking pots into WH Smith travel stores. With the alt meat offering hitting shelves this week, the launch marks the first time the retailer has partnered with a plant-based brand.

Entering the emerging plant-based food-to-go segment, THIS – the UK’s fastest-growing alt meat company – will showcase its newly reformulated alt chicken pieces in the sandwiches. WH Smith is a 230-year-old UK high street retailer whose travel stores in railway stations, airports, and motorway service stations provide a perfect retail platform for vegan on-the-go solutions.

The sandwich range will feature This Isn’t Chicken & Sweetcorn, This Isn’t Chicken & Stuffing, and This Isn’t Coronation Chicken, as well as a snack pot range comprising This Isn’t Chicken Tikka Pieces and This Isn’t Pork Cocktail Sausages with tomato ketchup, all retailing between £2.50-£4. THIS, which is currently running a record-breaking crowdfunding campaign, has expanded into other segments of late including the fast-growing frozen plant-based category.

“Consumers are increasingly tuned into the nutritionals of on-the-go food ranges. There is a dearth of high-protein, savoury plant-based options yet a clear and increasing demand for them,” the brand told the Grocer.