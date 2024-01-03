THIS Partners With BrewDog for “Europe’s First” Skin-On Vegan Chicken Wings

THIS, a UK-based producer of hyper-realistic meat alternatives, has launched what are claimed to be Europe’s first skin-on vegan chicken wings in partnership with brewery and pub chain BrewDog.

The wings are made from soy and pea protein, combined with THIS’ olive oil-based fat technology. They are coated with a crispy seaweed-based “skin”, emulating the taste and texture of conventional chicken wings for an “unparalleled sensory experience”.

While most chicken alternatives mimic white meat, THIS claims that the product is the first product to replicate darker cuts such as wings and thighs, which offer a different texture. The wings have been developed following two years of R&D, and feature three patent-pending technologies.

50% plant-based menu

The wings are available as a limited-edition Veganuary menu option at all food-serving BrewDog locations UK-wide. Priced at just 25p per wing, they are served with one of three sauces — Buffalo, Korean BBQ, or Dragon Spice.

Globally, BrewDog offers unlimited wings for £12 every Wednesday; plant-based options such as seitan and cauliflower wings are included in the offer. The chain’s menu is already 50% vegan or vegetarian, and BrewDog is also currently collaborating with THIS to offer three more Veganuary exclusives — THIS™ Isn’t Crispy Chicken Stack, THIS™ Isn’t Chicken Malaysian Noodles, and THIS™ Isn’t Chicken Poutine.

Fast-growing brand

THIS achieved several milestones in 2023, including becoming the fastest-growing brand in the plant-based category and receiving investment from broadcaster ITV; this enabled the company to run its first television advertisement, leading to its most successful sales week outside of Veganuary.

Additionally, THIS raised £15 million in a Series B round in March, and expanded into the Netherlands’ largest supermarket chain, Albert Heijn, in September. The company says it is planning more innovative product launches in the coming months.

“Whole-cut animal meat products, such as chicken wings and legs, have a complex three-dimensional architecture in which protein fibres are bound together by a network of connective tissue and intramuscular fat,” said Luke Byrne, R&D Director at THIS. “This structure provides juiciness and incredible texture when eaten — which we’ve now been able to mimic.”