Comedian Tim Robinson and Plant Power Fast Food Team Up to Launch Plant-Based Coney Dog

Plant-based fast food chain Plant Power Fast Food introduces a vegan version of the Coney hot dog in collaboration with comedian and actor Tim Robinson.

The Coney dog, a Midwest favorite, is traditionally topped with a meaty chili sauce, mustard, and finely chopped white onions. Although it’s often associated with Coney Island in New York, the popular dish originated in Michigan, making the partnership especially close to Tim’s heart as a Midwesterner.

Plant Power Fast Food is not just launching a plant-based Coney dog but is also offering limited-edition “Coney Club” hats and t-shirts showcasing the collaboration, which are available for purchase online. Proceeds from the sales of the Coney dog and exclusive merchandise will be channeled toward the non-profit organization, Youth Climate Save, which is spearheaded by activist Genesis Butler.

Replacing traditional fast food classics

Plant Power Fast Food, founded in 2016, aims to revolutionize the fast food industry by providing delicious, plant-based alternatives that replace traditional fast food classics. The company, headquartered in San Diego, CA, has been focused on offering 100% vegan, sustainability-focused fast food options. In March 2022, it opened its Hollywood location and soon after partnered with Alpha Foods to create pea protein burgers and cheeseburgers at price parity with traditional fast food brands.

Zach Vouga, the founder of Plant Power Fast Food, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, “Teaming up with Tim to put a vegan twist on one of his home state dishes has been exciting for us. Being able to channel our combined passions into supporting the incredible work of activist Genesis Butler is fulfilling, as she continues to be a beacon of inspiration for our entire team.”

The limited-time offering is scheduled to launch on October 21, 2023, at Plant Power’s Hollywood location and will be available through November 2023, while supplies last for a price of $7.95.