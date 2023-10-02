Trupo Treats Introduces Vegan Versions of Classic Candy Bars

Trupo Treats, a Colorado-based vegan confectionery company, has unveiled a new product line: Trupo Treats Vegan Versions. This new line aims to cater to the growing demand for vegan and gluten-free candy bars reminiscent of childhood favorites.

To kickstart the launch, the company has set a pre-order sales target of at least $50,000.00 by November 1, with a push goal of $100,000 in prelaunch sales, and the bars will only be produced if the target is met. But as of this morning, the company is already halfway to meeting its initial goal.

Brian Trupo, co-founder of Trupo Treats, acknowledged the shift in strategy, stating on LinkedIn, “Throughout Trupo Treats history, we tried to conceal how ‘vegan’ our products looked in order to attract the masses, but now, we are EMBRACING it.”

The flagship products of Trupo Treats Vegan Versions include the Peanut Caramel Nougat Bar and the Nougat Bar. The Peanut Caramel Nougat Bar features oat mylk chocolate, chewy caramel, and crunchy peanuts, and the Nougat Bar has a light and airy nougat whipped center enveloped in oat mylk chocolate.

Additionally, Trupo Treats will continue to sell its Mylk Chocolate Crispy Wafer Bars, available in three vegan and gluten-free variants: peanut butter, chocolate, and hazelnut cream, along with its Rice Crunch Bars and Classic Bar.

Responsibly sourced and accredited

The new chocolate bars will be manufactured in small batches at the company’s San Diego chocolate factory, and they are certified gluten-free, kosher, and Non-GMO Project Verified. Additionally, all cocoa used in the chocolate is Rainforest Alliance certified, meeting social, economic, and environmental standards.

The launch of these proudly vegan offerings represents Trupo Treats’ goal to provide a broad consumer base with traditional candy experiences that are plant-based and gluten-free. Pre-orders for Trupo Treats Vegan Versions are expected to be dispatched by the close of November 2023.