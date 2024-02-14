UK’s First Vegan Gift Card Allows Consumers to Discover & Support Businesses in the Vegan Industry

epay, a division of Euronet, today launches what it claims is the UK’s first vegan gift card. Available in both physical and online formats, the gift card features a carefully curated selection of established vegan-friendly brands such as Honestly Tasty and Grubby.

epay states that the product introduces some exciting new vegan-only brands, allowing customers to discover and support growing businesses in the vegan industry. Retail partners can add the new gift card product to their range of prepaid products and generate additional revenue.

“As the demand for vegan products and services continues to grow, we took an opportunity to provide the growing vegan community with a convenient and versatile gifting option. We believe the Vegan Gift Card will be a game-changer for both vegans and those looking for the perfect gift for their vegan friends and family. The launch of this product aims to complement the growth of vegan-friendly businesses,” said Richard Robertson, MD of epay UK, a Euronet company.

Customers can find the Vegan Gift Card in high street retailers in the UK such as Argos. For more information, visit www.thevegangiftcard.com

(1) Source: straitsresearch.com/report/plant-based-protein-market