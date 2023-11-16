Upton’s Naturals Announces Massive Retail Expansion, Cites Slow-Growth Strategy as Key to Trajectory of Success

Upton’s Naturals, a Chicago-based trailblazer in the plant-based meat industry, reveals it has secured a significant retail listing at Publix stores across the US, with founder Daniel Staackman citing the company’s slow growth strategy as the secret to the brand’s continued success.



The self-funded company announces today that five of its SKUs are set to roll out onto shelves of over 1,300 Publix locations across the USA starting January 2024. The new listings entail Chorizo Seitan, Traditional Seitan, Updog Vegan Hot Dogs, Bar-B-Que Jackfruit, and Chili Lime Jackfruit.

Upton’s Naturals has been operational for over 17 years, and despite the fluctuating dynamics of the plant-based market, the company has continued to thrive. The company reports that it has experienced a consistent upward trajectory in sales, growing 600% from 2013 to 2022, and states that this slow and steady approach has been key to the brand becoming the best-selling seitan brand in the United States.



Simple ingredients and familiar flavors

The company’s journey started in 2006 with the introduction of the first pre-seasoned seitan, and later went on to spearhead the jackfruit trend. Upton’s Naturals has consistently focused on using simple ingredients and familiar flavors, launching further products like fava bean taco crumbles, canned soups, and Italian beef.

Concurrently, Upton’s Naturals is further broadening its footprint in the market by expanding its product range in 400 Sprouts Farmers Market stores in December this year. Sprouts will feature Upton’s Naturals Bacon Seitan in its refrigerated meat alternatives section.

Staackmann concluded, “Expanding into Publix stores has been a business goal for many years, underscoring our belief that delicious foods made with real, recognizable ingredients will always be in demand, regardless of trends.”

More information at https://uptonsnaturals.com/