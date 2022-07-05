V Foods Shuns Alt Meat for Whole Veggie Range in Thailand 

Thai plant-based producer V Foods has launched a new range of vegetable whole foods products, focusing on health and convenience rather than meat alternatives. Called the 100% Whole Veggie Bites range, the Thai brand is looking to focus on the appeal of whole foods to draw in consumers still skeptical of the plant-based movement.

Noting the impressive growth of the alt protein market in Thailand, V Foods has identified a gap in the sector for a health-focused range. The brand, known for its V Farm corn-based products, has noted increasing numbers of plant-based fast food products filling the Thai market – burgers and nuggets, for example – driving down costs but offering fewer health benefits to consumers.

The plant-based food and beverage producer V Foods recently announced its intention to list on the Thai stock exchange to raise funds for expansion and is owned by Apirak Kosayodhin, the former Bangkok governor. Last year saw V Foods sign a memorandum of understanding with seafood giant Thai Union Group to jointly develop and expand their plant-based food businesses, a similar deal to V Foods’ partnership with More Food Innotech, producer and distributor of the More Meat plant-based brand.

“Although the plant-based trend has really taken off here in Thailand, what we have noticed is that there are still many consumers that have misconceptions of the category, thinking that these are all highly processed items, so we wanted to create something that was a lot more natural, with just a focus on vegetable, grains, and seeds,” V Foods CMO Anak Kosayodhin told FoodNaviagtor Asia.