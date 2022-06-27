VADA POW Launches Award-Winning Indian Street Food in Farm Foods Stores UK-Wide

Bombay-style street food brand VADA POW has launched its Spiced Potato Cakes and Croquette Tikka Masala at Farm Foods stores across the UK.

Both products have already received positive feedback, with the Croquette Tikka Masala recently achieving silver medal position in the Prepared Meal category of the UK Free From Food Awards.

The brand was founded by Naveen Bachani, originally a native of Bhopal, India. Having now lived in Ireland for many years, Bachani set out to make Indian-style street food using Irish ingredients, with a particular emphasis on potatoes. Three new products — Potato & Lentil Bites, Potato & Veg Bites, and Chickpea & Potato Burger — are set to launch soon.

“VADA POW comes from the Indian name for burger and bun and is based on a much-loved traditional street food from Mumbai. My mission with the brand is to offer people food that is good for body and soul which comes with a punch of flavours and the knockout taste of India,” said VADA POW founder Naveen Bachani.

Vegan street food

UK consumers can now choose from a range of vegan products inspired by street food. Last year, Morrisons — one of the country’s largest supermarket chains — opened a street food-style vegan fast food outlet in Camden, London. The store was temporary, but offered options such as plant-based burgers, hot dogs, and dirty fries.

More recently, Biff’s Plant Shack, which began as a street food stall, launched six plant-based products at Waitrose stores nationwide. These include vegan chicken wings on the bone and crispy jackfruit burgers.

“At a time when shoppers are craving more vibrant flavours, authentic brands, and restaurant-style experiences at home, our genuine street food heritage and innovative products, including the UK’s first proper vegan wing with a ‘bone’, means we’re uniquely positioned to bring a vegan street food range to shelf that’s bold, authentic and commercially proven,” said Andrew Allen, CEO of Biff’s.