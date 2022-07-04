    • Vegan Mayos Made With Wild Garlic & Olive Oil Launch in the UK

    July 4, 2022
    Barries vegan mayos
    © Barries

    UK brands Barries and Hunter & Gather have both launched new vegan mayos in the UK. Barries’ latest product is Wild Garlic Vegan Mayo, a special edition variety made with Oxfordshire-picked wild garlic.

    “We are a proudly British brand so using wild garlic picked from local fields to create our latest flavour was a no-brainer. It has such a delicious and versatile taste and can be enjoyed all year around – and every jar is vegan and egg-free, of course!” said Ned Barrie, co-founder of Barries.

    All Barries mayos are egg-free, and the other flavours in the range are Original, Miso & Sesame, Smoked Paprika, Rosemary & Thyme and Scotch Bonnet. They are available from the brand’s website, as well as Planet Organic and Daylesford.

    Olive oil-based mayo

    Meanwhile, Hunter & Gather has launched vegan versions of its range of olive oil-based mayonnaises. The vegan mayos are available in the flavours Classic, Garlic, Sriracha, and Basil Pesto.

    Hunter & Gather vegan mayos
    © Hunter & Gather

    Hunter & Gather makes keto-friendly products which it says are a healthier alternative to conventional mayonnaises. The brand favours olive and avocado oils over more processed varieties such as rapeseed and sunflower.

    The vegan mayo market

    A 2019 report predicted a CAGR of 6% for the egg-free mayonnaise market over the following decade. Health and animal welfare concerns were described as the key drivers, with the Asia-Pacific region expected to have the largest market share.

    More recent figures have suggested that the CAGR could be as high as 8.1% through to 2027, with brands worldwide launching vegan mayo lines — from smaller businesses such as The Vurger Co to major corporations like Heinz.

    “With more than a third of consumers interested in plant-based diets, we wanted to create an egg-free mayo that’s not only vegan-friendly and free from the top 14 allergens, but also raises the bar for health across the category,” said Amy Moring, co-founder of Hunter & Gather.

