Hugely Popular Protein Bar Brand Misfits Enters New Category With Healthy Vegan Cereal

On-trend vegan protein brand Misfits, which sold over seven million protein bars sold last year through orders shipped to 99 different countries, is expanding into a new category with the launch of Chocolate and Choc Cinnamon protein cereals, following a recent rebrand.

The products are low in sugar, providing a healthier alternative to most flavoured cereals on the market while also being free of gluten and animal products. Misfits says that with the new product launch it is targeting younger consumers who love cereal but are dissatisfied with the high sugar content of most brands.

About Misfits

Misfits was founded in the UK in 2020 with the aim of satisfying chocolate lovers who are attempting to eat a healthy, plant-based diet. The brand’s current portfolio features protein bars in flavours such as Cookies & Cream, PB&J, and Birthday Cake, as well as protein powders, along with the new cereal products.

In the UK, Misfits is now stocked at several gyms, supermarket chains, and health food stores. The company also last year achieved carbon neutral status in collaboration with Climate Partner.

Vegan cereals

While many cereals are suitable for vegans, this isn’t always the case — in particular, Kellogg’s has come under fire for using animal-derived vitamin D in cereals that would otherwise be vegan-friendly. But other brands are reformulating their products to make them plant-based — for example, Boka recently removed all animal products from its cereal bars.

Misfits’ new vegan cereal launch follows on from a rebrand earlier this month, suggesting a potential change of direction for the company. “As our brand and community have evolved, so too has our image — we hope you guys love our new look as much as we do! With the same great taste, of course,” the brand said on social media.

The cereals will initially be available via the Misfits Health online store and are set to additionally roll out on Amazon.