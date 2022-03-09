Vevan Foods Expands Dairy-Free Portfolio with UnCreamCheese

Vevan Foods, innovators of plant-based cheese, will soon debut the brand’s first cream cheese product, UnCreamCheese, at select retailers this spring.

Made with probiotics, UnCreamCheese is a cultured cream cheese-style spread with a smooth texture and slightly tangy flavor. The product will be offered in four varieties:

Plain: A classic staple created for spreading on bagels, baking and more.

Caramelized Peach & Maple: The first flavor of its kind in vegan cream cheese, featuring tangy peach flavors mixed with sweet maple.

Garlic & Herb: Garlic-infused cream complemented by hints of herb.

Strawberries & Cream: A timeless pairing of tart strawberry flavor and smooth texture.

Like all Vevan products, UncreamCheese is vegan-certified, allergy-friendly and produced using responsible, earth-friendly manufacturing methods. UnCreamCheese will retail at an SRP of $4.79 – $5.49.

Leveraging cheese expertise

First launched in 2020, Vevan Foods is a division of Schuman Cheese, a traditional cheesemaking company based in Wisconsin. Upon its debut, Schuman says it challenged its cheesemakers to create a vegan cheese that actually tasted and performed like dairy cheese.

“We’ve leveraged a strong history of award-winning dairy cheesemaking into the best tasting and melting plant-based products in the industry,” Keith Schuman, Business Unit Lead for Vevan Foods, said in 2020. “We understand cheese flavor and performance down to the microbiological level, which lets us translate this knowledge into the best high-quality plant-based products.”

Pushing the category

Vevan’s products can be found in Sprouts Farmers Markets, Wegmans, Hy-Vee, Giant Food stores and other regional retailers. UnCreamCheese will join other Vevan Snax and Marinated Mozza-Bites in giving cheese lovers a chance to indulge in festive food occasions.

“With the plant-based category growing rapidly, we see a lot of opportunity to deliver where many cheese alternatives are falling short: better taste, old world cheesemaking techniques and more variety,” says Keith.“UnCreamCheese was crafted with this exact need in mind. We are proud to offer a new line that provides consumers authenticity, quality flavor and pushes the category to a more exciting place.”