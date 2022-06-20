Violife Veganizes Three Classic Dairy Dips in USA

Violife today announces its expansion into a new category with three plant-based versions of classic dairy dips, launching into Whole Foods locations across the US this Friday, June 24th.

The launch entails three top-selling flavors for dairy dips: French Onion, Spinach & Artichoke, and Ranch, which are all free from dairy, nuts, soy, gluten, and preservatives.

“Consumers love the taste and convenience of dips, and we are excited to bring Violife’s delicious plant-based take on these classic flavors to life!” said Debra Yoo, Senior Brand Manager at Violife. “We know that these new dips will appeal to consumers across the country, whether they are vegan, dairy-free, or curious about plant-based foods.”

Speaking in interview with vegconomist earlier this month, General Manager Andy Reichgut said of the US market: “We expect to see an increase in plant-based food consumption and an increase in plant-based product variety over the next year to meet consumer demand. These projections come from the data we’ve seen from the Plant Based Food Association (PBFA), which shares that consumer demand for plant-based foods is continuing to grow in double digits.

“In 2020, 57% of US households purchased plant-based foods, over 80% of all Americans have tried plant-based foods, and 78% are repeat buyers. At Violife, we continue to expand our product offerings in the US and abroad to appeal to a more diverse consumer audience.”

To find the nearest Whole Foods location to purchase the dips and other Violife products, go to https://violifefoods.com/us/where-we-are-locator/ .