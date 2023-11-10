Wicked Kitchen’s Frozen Entrees Hit Shelves in Target Stores Nationwide

Global plant-based food brand Wicked Kitchen has announced the launch of its lineup of frozen entrees at nationwide Target stores in the US. This expansion comes just two years after the company’s entry into the US market in 2,500 stores across the country in what the company claims was the largest plant-based product rollout in US grocery history.

The news comes towards the end of a busy year for Wicked Kitchen, with the launch of several new product lines, company acquisitions, retail expansion in the UK, and notable investments.

Pete Speranza, CEO of Wicked Kitchen, commented, “The launch at Target is another step towards giving more access to plant-based foods to consumers, and it’s especially exciting since we share the same hometown of Minneapolis. It is validating to have such strong retailers believe in our mission and in the future of plant-based foods as we continue to lead plant-based innovations with flavor-forward products that appeal to vegans and omnivores alike.”

The company’s retail growth includes a presence in major retailers such as Kroger, Walmart, and 7-Eleven, with its recently acquired alternative seafood brand, Good Catch, available in Whole Foods Market and Sprouts Farmers Market stores across the country. Wicked Kitchen has further penetrated regional grocery chains, with recent additions including Giant Eagle, The Giant Company, Meijer, and others.

New frozen entrees

The nationwide launch at Target introduces two new frozen entrees: Hearty Rigatoni Veg Bolognese and Rockin’ Chili Mac, alongside the brand’s original four frozen entrees: Cowboy Chilli, Bangin’ Biryani, Peng Panang Tofu Curry and Seriously Sriracha Tofu.

“As a disruptive plant-based brand in the US and UK, we are on a mission to improve the lives of humans and animals globally by offering chef-created plant-based foods with a broader appeal. By launching even more products where we already have a presence and expanding into new markets, we will continue to grow our range of delicious options to help meet the burgeoning demand for variety and flavor in plant-based foods,” Speranza concluded.