Wildgood, the World’s First Olive Oil Ice Cream, Expands Gourmet Flavor Line with Caramelized Fig

Wildgood, the world’s first plant-based ice cream made with extra virgin olive oil, is expanding its gourmet lineup of flavors with Caramelized Fig. Inspired by the Mediterranean, the new variety features fig jam and caramelized sugar in a creamy olive oil-based dessert.

Backed by Stonyfield Organic co-founder Gary Hirschberg, Wildgood uses the “good fats” found in olive oil to replicate the rich textures of traditional dairy ice cream. With 2 grams of saturated fat per serving, the brand says its products boast the category’s lowest saturated fat content (for both dairy and non-dairy products), and contain 40% fewer calories than the leading dairy ice cream brand. Wildgood adds its products are nut allergy-friendly and made with simple, clean ingredients.

An ideal ingredient

First launched in 2021,Wildgood was founded by Sotiris Tsichlopoulos, a Greek artisanal ice cream maker who sought to create better ice cream from plants. Tsichlopoulos found the ideal ingredient in extra virgin olive oil – an ancient staple of the Mediterranean diet that offers abundant healthfulness and versatility. Once selecting the ingredient, Tsichlopoulos reportedly spent eight years developing and perfecting the product.

“As good as dairy-based”

In addition to Caramelized Fig, the brand’s flavor selection includes Mango, Pistachio, Chocolate Hazelnut, Coffee, Mint Chocolate Chip, Chocolate, and Vanilla Bean. Wildgood’s ice cream can be purchased online at wildgood.com, at US Sprouts Farmers Markets nationwide, and at select Whole Foods, Publix, Wegmans and other retailers.

“We’re incredibly excited that consumers have been blown away by Wildgood. We’re not just offering a plant-based alternative, but a pint that tastes as good as its dairy-based competitors,” shares Tsichlopoulos. “The Caramelized Fig is the ideal extension of our gourmet flavor lineup, and we can’t wait for consumers to try it.”