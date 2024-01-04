WK Kellogg Co. Unveils First 100% Plant-Based Cereal After Split From Kellogg’s

Today, WK Kellogg Co. launched its first new cereal since its independent formation after a split from Kellogg’s in October of last year. The 100% plant-based cereal line, “Eat Your Mouth Off,” will be available at retailers across the United States starting this month.

WK Kellogg Co’s brand portfolio includes the full range of cereals that Kellogg’s is known for, including Froot Loops, Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies, Corn Flakes, and more. Notably, many of Kellogg’s popular cereals include vitamin D sourced from lanolin, a derivative of sheep’s wool.

Despite thousands of signatures on a petition urging the company to switch to plant-based vitamins, Kellogg’s has not completely phased out lanolin. However, the introduction of Eat Your Mouth Off aligns with WK Kellogg Co’s strategy to diversify its portfolio in response to shifting consumer preferences towards health foods and plant-based options.

The new product distinguishes itself with its nutritional profile, featuring 22 grams of plant-based protein, 0 grams of sugar, and 2 grams or less of net carbs per serving. The cereal comes in two flavors: Fruity and Chocolate.

In a statement, Senior Marketing Director Sadie Garcia emphasized the innovation behind this product, stating, “It’s been just a year since this team, driven by curiosity and a hunger for something new, began envisioning cereal not only as a nutritious option but as a way to inject fun into your breakfast, snack, or meal experience,” She continues, “From there, Eat Your Mouth Off was born as a brand that goes beyond being good for you; it’s so delicious that you’ll want to ‘Eat Your Mouth Off.’

Kellogg’s strategic divisions

In 2022, Kellogg’s announced plans to divide into three separate entities focusing on snacks, cereals, and plant-based foods to unlock the standalone potential for each category. The company later decided to retain its plant-based food operations, citing the promising long-term growth potential of these products. However, it followed through on the cereal division split with the WK Kellogg Co. last fall, and snack entity, Kellanova.

Garcia concludes, “Crafted specifically for Zillennials in pursuit of a brand that mirrors their unique personalities, our latest creation is an unfiltered expression of the no-nonsense ethos that we, as a brand, represent. There’s no sugarcoating here — it’s a high-protein option that doesn’t sacrifice taste.”

Eat Your Mouth Off will be priced at a starting point of $8.99 for a 7.5-oz box; however, the price may vary depending on the retailer.