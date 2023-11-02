Vegan YouTuber’s Veggie Dynamite Ramen Launches on Amazon

South Korean specialist vegan food enterprise INSTELLA announces the vegan ramen product Veggie Dynamite produced by its flagship brand Playful Foodie is launching on Amazon this month, as both Korean cuisine and ramen continue to trend globally.

Established in 2021, INSTELLA’s CEO, Mi-Lyung Cho, is a culinary YouTuber known for introducing Korean recipes to her audiences. Playful Foodie says, “We want you to find joy and not feel like you’re missing out on the flavors and happiness of animal-based food. Playful Foodie products aim to bring the joy of veganism to vegetarians worldwide.”

While many ramen noodles contain animal-based ingredients such as dried pollack broth, Veggie Dynamite is created with soybean paste and the soup base is purely plant-based, with certified vegan chili powder for an extra kick. The noodles contain 0% cholesterol, 52.6 g carbohydrates, and 1.93 g sugar.

The ramen explosion

2023 has seen a rise in interest in the Korean staple, with healthier versions becoming popular around the globe. In the US, JINYA Ramen operates nearly 60 restaurants with multiple new locations in development. Amsterdam’s Ramen Impossible, a plant-based ramen chain, opened a popup location in London this June in response to demand. Healthy ramen brand immi raised $10 million in Series A this year, while Kinjabang Noodles became a sell-out phenomenon when listed on Amazon in January.

CEO Mi-Lyung Cho comments, “The choice of vegan was made with the belief that vegan foods are beneficial for health and the environment. We anticipate that our vegan ramen, crafted entirely from plant-based ingredients, will overcome existing hurdles associated with the flavor and preparation methods of traditional vegan products.”

Cho states that following the ramen launch the brand intends to introduce a diverse range of vegan products to the market. “Drawing upon my experience as a culinary YouTuber, where I developed various recipes, our focus extends beyond the domestic market to encompass the global arena,” she adds.

INSTELLA’s Veggie Dynamite vegan ramen will be available through Amazon in November.