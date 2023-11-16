Chicago’s ZENB Launches Yellow Pea-Based Lasagna and Cavatappi

Chicago-based food company ZENB announces its latest line expansion with ZENB Lasagna and ZENB Cavatappi. According to the company, the two new products are a first in the gluten-free, plant-based pasta category. The new products are said to offer the same mouthfeel as wheat pasta, but with more protein and fiber and no additives.

According to the company, both ZENB Lasagna and ZENB Cavatappi are the first of their kind to have the same texture as wheat products, but with a clean label and made from just a single ingredient: whole yellow peas. The ZENB lasagna can be prepared in the oven like the original and enables the preparation of complex, multi-layered dishes.

“This year was a unique year for ZENB as we entered retail and developed new healthy food innovations made from real, clean ingredients that are also delicious,” said Hugo Pérez, ZENB’s Chief Storyteller. “Lasagna and cavatappi were the most requested shapes by our community. By adding these two variants to our range, we now have even more options for foodies, families and everyone else to enjoy sought-after dishes without compromise.”

ZENB pasta portfolio ZENB says it is pioneering the use of yellow peas in health-promoting foods, using a proprietary product development process that extracts as much of the goodness from the legume as possible without creating a lot of waste. The complete ZENB Pasta portfolio also includes Rotini, Elbows, Penne, Spaghetti and Agile, a quick-cooking precision pasta shape developed by the brand that is ready in just three minutes, as well as Agile Bowls, healthy meals on the go.

All ZENB noodles are gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan and contain no artificial flavors or preservatives. ZENB has also entered the snacks category with the introduction of ZENB Cracker Crisps, a flaky cracker snack that is gluten- and grain-free.

ZENB Lasagna and Cavatappi will be offered first on Amazon and the company’s website.