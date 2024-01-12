ALDI Launches New Vegan Brand ‘My Vay’ in Germany Expanding Its Offer for Veganuary and Beyond

ALDI, the popular discount supermarket chain, has announced the launch of a new vegan private label brand, My Vay, in Germany coinciding with Veganuary.

The introduction of the new brand expands ALDI’s plant-based assortment with vegan products to simplify shopping for customers while providing them with a diverse range of affordable options, said the retailer. The entire My Vay range is vegan and marked with the V-Label, making it easy for consumers to identify their choices.

ALDI Nord offers over 850 vegan products, including Shepherd’s Pie, vegan steaks, smoked salmon, soy yogurt, and My Vay Organic Spread Cream, among many others.

Meanwhile, ALDI SÜD has an impressive selection of more than 950 vegan options, with everyday products such as oat drink, falafel, vegetable balls, soy yogurt, My Vay Crème à la Cuisine, and My Vay Cocolicious. Additionally, this retailer offers My Vay The Wonder Chunks and My Vay The Wonder Hack or Cevapcici. Many more products will launch throughout the year.

Affordable plant-based diets

ALDI is among the most plant-forward supermarkets in Europe. In recent years, it has been focusing on expanding its vegan and plant-based range, aiming to reach 1,000 products, from cosmetics to meat alternatives, by the end of 2024.

ALDI’s commitment to expanding its plant-based assortment demonstrates a growing demand for vegan alternatives. For example, ALDI recently expanded its Plant Menu range in the UK to coincide with Veganuary, predicting an uptick in plant-based sales of around 40% during the month’s challenge.

However, ALDI’s plant-based commitment also caters to a larger segment of health-conscious and environmentally aware consumers. Germany’s 2023 Nutrition report reveals that only 20% of Germans consume meat daily and A Mintel consumer study found that 43% of German consumers have reduced their meat consumption in 2022.

Aligning with the introduction of new My Vay products, ALDI is participating in Veganuary for the fifth consecutive year to encourage individuals to adopt a plant-based diet and provide the motivation to explore the vegan lifestyle. With its affordable pricing and focus on sustainable and conscious eating, the launch of My Vay aligns with ALDI’s mission to provide high-quality products at the best value.

“Whether for vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians, or customers who want to try a plant-based diet: ALDI presents the private label with many products from various categories just in time for Veganuary,” says ALDI.