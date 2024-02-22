Aldi UK Continues Success Trajectory, Drops Fruit & Veg Prices to Encourage Healthy Eating, Creates 5,500 Jobs

Aldi, currently the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket, operates more than 1,000 stores and employs more than 45,000 employees. Yesterday the discounter revealed it is to create 5,500 as it “continues growing at speed throughout 2024”.

Furthermore, this week Aldi decided to drop prices for fresh fruit and vegetables to encourage healthy eating in the UK. Prices for berries, grapes, tomatoes, apples and ready-to-eat salads will be lowered in its biggest price cut so far this year, affecting around a quarter of its range, with prices on more than 50 items falling by an average of 7%.

Just last month the chain expanded its Plant Menu range with plant-based smoked salmon slices, which have become extremely popular and are selling out around the country, as well as its largest-ever vegan cheese range, including three varieties of cheddar alternatives, a selection of Continental Cheese alternatives including Mozzarella, Camembert, Greek Style Salad Cheese, and parmesan-style hard cheese, all affordably priced at £1.99.

The consumer organization Which? Aldi recently named Aldi the cheapest supermarket of the month of January: a basket with 72 items in the most expensive supermarket cost 32% more than at Aldi. Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi, said: “This year we want to cut more prices than ever before to give our customers access to the healthiest products.”

“At Aldi we are committed to making healthy and varied food affordable for everyone – many customers come to us because of our low prices but stay because of our award-winning quality,” Ashfield continued.