BettaF!sh Launches Ambient TU-NAH Spreads at ROSSMANN’s Online Store

German plant-based tuna BettaF!sh has announced the launch of a new ambient plant-based tuna spread range at the online store of one of Europe’s largest drugstore chains, ROSSMANN, from February 2023.

This new listing marks the brand’s second partnership with the retail giant, which has been selling BettaF!sh’s sister brand, OCEANFRUIT, a producer of vegan seaweed snacks, for two years.

“We are immensely proud to be the first to trade BettaF!sh’s new ambient TU-NAH spreads. There’s no question that seaweeds are going to shape our future food system, so it feels all the better to be driving this trend forward together with BettaF!sh,” said Sandra Lorenz, MD of the ROSSMANN brand at Dirk Rossmann GmbH.

Online customers can finally taste the TU-NAH!

The TU-NAH spreads are shelf-stable and come packaged in recyclable glass. The range offers four flavours — Naturel, Caper + Pepper, Tomato + Chili, and Olive — leveraging European seaweed for a fish-like, ocean flavour, and fava bean to offer a soy-free product.

They are perfect for customers who want to liven up their lunchtime sandwich or get creative in the kitchen," says the company.

Sandwiches, spreads & pizza

TU-NAH Spreads are the fourth product range to join the company’s retail portfolio now selling online. When the brand first launched, it rolled out into 4,000 German supermarkets with its now flagship TU-NAH sandwiches, claiming it was the world’s largest-ever alt seafood market launch. Since last November, the famous TU-NAH sandwiches are even served on Japan Airlines in selected flights.

In January 2022, BettaF!sh debuted Pizza TU-NAH to celebrate Veganuary. Since then, the company has been rapidly expanding across Europe, with the pizza now available at ALDI Switzerland and TU-NAH spreads retailing in five countries. Recently the alt fish brand partnered with Gorillas to offer the vegan tuna spreads, and with international restaurant chain L’Osteria to serve TU-NAH at all 157 locations.

Deniz Ficicioglu, Co-Founder of BettaF!sh, commented: “This partnership is a natural extension of our previous successful collaboration. We are delighted to launch this new product family at ROSSMANN.”