bettermoo(d) Partners with United Natural Food Canada, Gaining Access to 5,000+ Retail Points

Vancouver-based bettermoo(d) (CSE: MOOO), producer of functional plant milks, has gained access to UNFI’s network of retailers and major supermarket chains across Canada through the new retail distribution agreement.

This summer, the company, backed by singer Bryan Adams, stated its intention to raise $10 million by selling shares at $6.80 each in a non-brokered private placement. bettermoo(d)’s chairman is Steve Pear, former Coca-Cola executive, and the company also operates an award-winning vegan cheese company located in Austria.

The strategic collaboration provides bettermoo(d) with a network of over 5,000 retailers across Canada to bring the plant-based mood drink to grocery shop shelves across the country. UNFI operates 50 distribution centres serving an extensive portfolio of approximately 30,000 retail partners including natural food store chains, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce providers, and foodservice operators.

bettermoo(d) says it expects this collaboration to enable a rapid roll-out and implementation of its national distribution strategy through the newly gained access to chains such as Whole Foods, Loblaws, Metro, and Sobeys.

Nima Bahrami, CEO of bettermoo(d), comments, “We are excited to be working with one of the largest distribution partners in North America to introduce Moodrink to numerous retailers across Canada. We believe this will allow for rapid expansion and increased brand visibility, and we are eager to make Moodrink available to consumers nationwide.”