China: Beyond Meat Launches Plant-Based Lunch Boxes Into 2,300 Lawson Stores 

Plant-based meat leader Beyond Meat continues its expansion in China following a new partnership with Chinese convenience store Lawson. The partnership includes two plant-based lunch boxes which will be rolled out into more than 2,300 Lawson stores across the country today.

One of the new plant-based lunch boxes includes Beyond Pork, the company’s first plant-based meat created specifically for the Chinese market, which Beyond claims has half the amount of fat compared to conventional pork. The other plant-based lunch box features Beyond Beef, with both alt meats produced at the company’s local manufacturing facility.

Launching in Lawson stores in Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Shanghai, and Anhui, the distribution marks the first partnership between Beyond Meat with a convenience store chain in China, with the goal of making plant-based meat even more convenient for millions of consumers in some of the most populated cities in Eastern China.

Beyond Meat China

Beyond Meat has been progressively making inroads into the world’s biggest country, opening its cutting-edge production facility as well as a DTC e-commerce site. The alt meat giant has also announced high-profile food-service partnerships with Starbucks China and KFC.

Display content from Stockdio Click here to display a historical stock chart of mentioned company in this article.

Learn more in Stockdio’s privacy policy. Always display content from Stockdio

Earlier this year saw Beyond Meat lower its annual revenue forecast following a marked decrease in retail demand, but CEO Ethan Brown remained unfazed by the changing conditions, noting that the company: “Will continue to invest during 2022”, although he did expect to “substantially moderate the growth of our operating expenses.”